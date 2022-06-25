Abortion ruling: Protesters support AOC calling Supreme Court ruling ‘illegitimate’

website maker

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pro-choice protesters who gathered outside the Supreme Court on Friday evening told Fox News they supported Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling the abortion ruling “illegitimate.”

“I agree, it’s illegitimate,” one demonstrator told Fox News. “We just have to keep fighting, and we have to keep going.”

After the high court’s 5-4 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Ocasio-Cortez chanted with protesters calling the decision “illegitimate.”

Asked by a crowd member: “What can you do in Congress?”

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, responded: “I mean that’s the thing. We have to fill the streets. Right now, elections are not enough.”

One woman, Julia, told Fox News: “I agree. It’s also really frustrating because we have the government–the Democrats have the government … and they didn’t codify Roe v. Wade.”

“I think the solution is a lot of people just like, taking this into their own hands and supporting their own communities, getting out there and supporting one another,” Julia continued.

“Volunteering for abortion access, making sure that everyone has financial access to abortions, to Plan B, to push for policies that are going to circumvent this destruction of our rights,” Julia said.

Another woman said she felt “what AOC probably meant” was that “we really need all kinds of state legislators and courts to act rationally and judge fairly and not judge in the partisan and corrupt way that the courts have been.”