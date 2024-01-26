Abolish borders activist says she met with Biden administration ICE chief

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An activist who carries the hashtag “Abolish Borders” on her Twitter profile said she had met with the acting chief of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday.

“Yesterday I met with ICE’s new Chief of Staff [Michael Lumpkin] to make clear our demands for a world without ICE detention and a future where all people are able to live freely with the support of their community and loved ones, not behind bars as they navigate their immigration cases,” wrote Setareh Ghandehari, advocacy director of Detention Watch Network.

According to its website, Detention Watch Network describes itself as a “national coalition building power through collective advocacy, grassroots organizing, and strategic communications to abolish immigration detention in the United States.”

TEXAS AG KEN PAXTON SAYS STATE WON’T COMPLY WITH BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ORDER TO REOPEN PARK TO FEDERAL AGENTS

In a Twitter thread, Ghandehari called on the Biden administration to shut down detention centers like Torrane, Winn & Adelanto “that have exemplified an entirely unrepairable [sic] and unnecessary detention system that must be abolished completely.”

She accused the president of reneging on his promises for a “humane immigration system.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE and Ghandehari seeking details on the outcome of the meeting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The meeting came as negotiators finalized a portion of the bipartisan border deal and sent it to the Senate Appropriations Committee to see how the new policies would be funded.

But the anticipated cost surpasses the allocated $14 billion from President Biden’s national security supplemental request for the border, lawmakers said.

Fox News’ Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.