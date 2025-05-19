A user’s manual to where we stand with the ‘big, beautiful bill’

House Republicans cleared a major hurdle late last night, finally advancing the “big, beautiful bill” out of the Budget Committee after a hiccup Friday afternoon.

The bill is now set to go before the House Rules Committee – which is the gateway to the floor – on Wednesday. The House could vote on the overall package on Thursday. The goal is to have this wrapped up by Memorial Day.

TRUMP’S ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ PASSES KEY HOYSE HURDLE AFTER GOP REBEL MUTINY

It’s about the math. House Republicans have little turning radius to approve the bill due to their narrow majority. Questions still remain among some conservatives about green energy tax credits, work requirements for Medicaid and a deduction for SALT – an acronym for “state and local taxes.” That means there will be a lot of massaging of the bill over the next few days. Expect some changes via a “manager’s amendment” before the Rules Committee on Wednesday.

Some Republicans will need verbal or handshake assurances on other provisions from the White House and GOP leadership before voting “yes.”

And, if push comes to shove, the president himself will have to get involved. A White House statement on Friday said that the administration “expects” all Republicans to vote “yes.”