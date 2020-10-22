A third of Colorado voters have already cast their vote 2 weeks prior to the election

Colorado’s Secretary of State’s office announced that more than 1.2 million voters have already cast their ballot with two weeks remaining until the Nov. 3 election.

Of Colorado’s 4.16 million registered voters, only 3.72 million are expected to actively vote, which means just over a third of all voters have already cast their vote.

Democrats are leading in the numbers of voters who have submitted their ballots during early voting by nearly 200,000 votes, as more than 508,000 Democrats have voted along with nearly 318,000 Republicans.

Unaffiliated voters make up a large chunk of the number of Coloradan’s that have cast their vote as more than 443,000 unaffiliated votes have already been returned.

While Democrats are expected to lead in the number of ballots cast by mail, in-person voting — which started Monday in the Centennial State – is expected to have a larger Republican turnout.

Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold has applauded the unprecedented turnout and she said the number of ballots returned to the state has far outstripped the number of ballots cast by this time during the 2016 General Election.

“As of last night over 1.2 MILLION Coloradans have voted, which is 220% of the votes cast at this point in 2016,” Griswold said in a tweet. “Let’s keep this up Colorado, and make our voices heard!”

While mailed-in ballots were expected to increase across the country this presidential cycle due to the coronavirus, Colorado has exercised large scale mail-in voting since 2013.

Colorado has seen a drastic increase in the number of ballots submitted through the mail this year.

In 2016, 93 percent of voters relied on voting by mail, while only 7 percent of voters headed to the polls in person.

During the 2020 primaries, 99.3 percent of voters submitted their vote through the mail, and just .7 percent of Coloradans appeared to vote in-person, an official from the Secretary of State’s office told Fox News.

A similar trend appears to be occurring during the General Election, as of the 1,283,187 votes received so far, 1,230,313 of those votes were received through the mail, and only 7,579 have been cast in-person, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

Mail in voting has been open in Colorado since Oct. 9, while in-person polling centers opened up on Monday – meaning there will likely be some increase in the number of voters who turnout to vote in-person.