A pro-life clinic helped her keep her child. Now, she helps other women do the same

A Mississippi woman who felt “overwhelmed” with fear and anxiety after experiencing two unplanned pregnancies while attending college now helps other women choose life over abortion.

Da’Chiron, a call center manager at the Center for Pregnancy Choices (CPC) in Jackson, Mississippi, who asked that her last name not be used, told Fox News Digital in an interview that her entire life changed when she was met with “open arms” and a “non-judgmental environment” at the same organization years ago.

“It did get me involved in the pro-life movement, just learning the language of it, the importance of it and the ways that we can support each and every individual as much as we can,” she said.

Da’Chiron said she turned to the CPC when she became pregnant the first time during her senior year of college and didn’t think she could handle a baby while pursuing her education.

They “reminded me that my goals can still be met, even with a child,” she said, adding that the center provided her with free counseling, prenatal vitamins, an ultrasound and whatever she needed to make the journey “a little bit smoother.”

Da’Chiron said the experience led her to pursue a career at the CPC while attending graduate school, where she soon experienced another unplanned pregnancy.

“So that was very overwhelming,” she said, adding that the organization was “there to support” her throughout both pregnancies.

“I needed support. I needed time to process things, have someone to talk to outside my family,” she said.

Da’Chiron now helps other women, many of them students, recognize their options other than abortion while still getting an education.

“If I can do it, they can do it, too. They’re stronger than they think,” she said. “And we’re here to support them in any way that we can.”

Da’Chiron, who is currently pursuing a doctorate of public health degree, said her dissertation focuses on the “correlation between mental health, illness and unplanned pregnancy” and stresses the importance of counseling and support services for women “so that the pregnancy outcome is healthy for both mom and baby.”

She said the CPC, a national faith-based nonprofit, also provides clients with information on adoption and abortion services but does not perform those services or offer referrals.

“Our goal is not to try to force options on individuals” but to “equip individuals on making an informed decision,” she said.