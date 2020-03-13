A look at Florida’s primary winners in past presidential contests

With 219 pledged delegates up for grabs, Florida is the biggest prize of the four states holding presidential primaries on Tuesday.

The state has the fourth-largest delegate cache in the entire 2020 Democratic presidential nominating calendar, after California, New York and Texas.

The Sunshine State’s presidential primary is closed, meaning you must be a registered Democrat to cast a ballot in the contest. The deadline to register to vote or to update party affiliation was Feb. 18. Florida does allow for early voting at polling stations across the state. Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. While most of the state is in the eastern time zone, a small part of Florida’s Panhandle is located in the central time zone.

Here’s a look at recent past winners:

2016

DEMOCRATS

Hillary Clinton – 64 percent

Bernie Sanders – 33 percent

REPUBLICANS

Donald Trump – 46 percent

Marco Rubio – 27 percent

Ted Cruz – 17 percent

John Kasich – 7 percent

2012

REPUBLICANS

Mitt Romney – 46 percent

Newt Gingrich – 32 percent

Rick Santorum – 13 percent

Ron Paul – 7 percent

2008

DEMOCRATS

Hillary Clinton – 50 percent

Barack Obama – 34 percent

John Edwards – 7 percent

REPUBLICANS

John McCain – 36 percent

Mitt Romney – 31 percent

Rudy Giuliani – 15 percent

Mike Huckabee – 14 percent

2004

DEMOCRATS

John Kerry – 77 percent

John Edwards – 10 percent

Howard Dean – 3 percent