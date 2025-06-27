$94 million in grants awarded to Jewish faith-based organizations to prevent ‘violence and terrorism’: DHS

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Secretary Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded a staggering $94.4 million in federal grants through the National Security Supplemental (NSGP-NSS) to 512 Jewish faith-based organizations on Friday.

The grants, which are allocated through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, are part of a pre-designated fund to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under DHS with the purpose of providing “support for target hardening and other physical security enhancements.”

“DHS is working to put a stop to the deeply disturbing rise in anti-Semitic attacks across the United States,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. “That this money is necessary at all is tragic. Anti-Semitic violence has no place in this country.”

“However, under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that Jewish people in the United States can live free of the threat of violence and terrorism.”

Sources at DHS tell Fox News Digital that similar grants have been used for improved security measures like cameras, physical barriers, and other enhanced safety initiatives.

Anti-Semitic attacks in the US have been on the rise since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the continuous war between the Jewish state and neighboring countries.

American college campuses, including Columbia and NYU, have erupted with Israel and Palestine protests since 2023. Two Israeli embassy staffers were murdered in Washington, D.C., in May and a group of pro-Israel demonstrators were “targeted” with Molotov cocktails in Boulder, Colorado just this month.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that 2024 marked a record high 9,354 anti-Semitic incidents, which is an increase of 344% over the past five years.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program website states that all faith-based organizations must first apply through the Department of Homeland Security to receive funding, and sources at DHS also tell Fox News Digital that these are just the first of many grants to be sent.

The Trump administration has firmly backed Israel throughout tensions in the Middle East, and recently negotiated a ceasefire between the Jewish homeland and Iran, mitigated by Qatar, on Tuesday.

Though conflict and hostility are still high among Israel and neighboring countries, the Trump administration has touted a win for peace abroad, while antisemitism still remains on the rise at home.

