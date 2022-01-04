9 Biden secretaries flunk in watchdog calendar transparency report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Nine of President Biden’s Cabinet secretaries received failing grades for their lack of calendar transparency, according to a government watchdog group.

Protect the Public Trust, a federal government watchdog organization, released their report on Tuesday, painting an opaque picture of the Biden administration’s Cabinet.

Twelve federal agencies received a failing grade for calendar transparency, with nine of the flunking agencies being headed by one of Biden’s Cabinet secretaries.

“Public calendars can be a very useful tool in shedding light on an agency’s decision-making process,” Protect the Public’s Trust director Michael Chamberlain told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“Conversely, when important details are missing or large chunks of time are not provided at all, the public is left to wonder what the agency is trying to hide,” Chamberlain continued. “The lack of information made available at so many agencies stands in stark contrast to the administration’s claims to be the most transparent in history.”

According to the report exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was the only agency to receive an “A” grade.

A press release from Protect the Public’s Trust said the EPA’s grade came “with areas for improvement concerning proactively providing detailed information on the topics and attendees for Administrator Michael Regan’s meetings.”

Two agencies, the Departments of Defense and Labor, received “B” grades for their calendar transparency and four agencies — the Departments of the Interior, Education, State and Treasury — received “C” grades, with the Interior Department revised from a “D.”

“Twelve of the agencies – the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Justice, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs, as well as the Office of Personnel Management, Small Business Administration, and U.S. Agency for International Development provide no easily-accessible public schedule or calendar for their agency head,” a press release from Protect the Public’s Trust obtained by Fox News Digital read.

“Some agencies’ current lack of transparency stands in contrast to the level demonstrated by their predecessors in the Trump and Obama administrations,” the release continued.

Biden moved to make transparency a central tenet of his administration, going as far to tell White House press secretary Jen Psaki to bring “truth and transparency back to the briefing room.”

Time has shown this tenet to be less than central to the administration, however, with less than transparent practices plaguing the administration in the form of a lack of transparency regarding the southern border crisis and Hunter Biden’s eyebrow-raising art deals.