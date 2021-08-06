9/11 families say Biden unwelcome at 20th anniversary memorial for refusal to release key documents

Nearly 2,000 people who were directly affected by 9/11 are calling on President Biden to not participate in any 20th anniversary ceremonies unless he declassifies government documents they believe will implicate Saudi Arabia in the terrorist attacks.

“We cannot in good faith, and with veneration to those lost, sick, and injured, welcome the president to our hallowed grounds until he fulfills his commitment,” nearly 1,800 first responders, family of those killed in the attacks, and survivors wrote in a statement obtained by NBC News.

“Since the conclusion of the 9/11 Commission in 2004 much investigative evidence has been uncovered implicating Saudi government officials in supporting the attacks,” the statement says. “Through multiple administrations, the Department of Justice and the FBI have actively sought to keep this information secret and prevent the American people from learning the full truth about the 9/11 attacks.”

Among the documents the group is looking for are findings that pertain to the FBI investigation that concluded in 2016, which investigated Saudi links to the attacks.

Saudi Arabia has denied allegations it was involved with the attacks.

The group says Biden pledged during the campaign cycle to be more transparent and release information, but that his administration has not answered requests from them upon his inauguration.

The three previous administrations since 2001 have denied releasing the information based on national security concerns.

“Twenty years later, there is simply no reason — unmerited claims of ‘national security’ or otherwise — to keep this information secret,” the group wrote. “But if President Biden reneges on his commitment and sides with the Saudi government, we would be compelled to publicly stand in objection to any participation by his administration in any memorial ceremony of 9/11.”

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment on the matter.