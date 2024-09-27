800-plus bills left on Newsom’s desk illustrate California’s overregulation problem: experts

In a legislative session marked by a surge in activity, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has more than 800 bills on his docket to either sign into law or veto by next week. The sheer amount of potential new legislation is further evidence of the Golden State government’s penchant for a heavy touch when it comes to governance, according to critics.

As California remains the most regulated state in the country, state lawmakers introduced over 4,400 bills for 2023-2024, eclipsing the 4,100 proposed in the 2020-2021 term, longtime Capitol lobbyist Chris Micheli noted.

California public policy expert Lance Christensen warned that many of the bills introduced serve as “vanity projects” for legislators. And with the governor signing the majority, the state’s lawbook is expanding into a labyrinth of complexity that poses significant challenges for citizens and small businesses, driving up compliance costs.

“Who has the capacity to read literally millions of pages worth of state law, let alone the millions of pages of regulations … and the answer is zero,” Christensen told Fox News Digital. “Nobody ever reads all this stuff. Very few people really understand how complex it is, and because of that, most people are breaking the law every single day, and they have no idea.

“How can you manage that process without somebody else interpreting that for you? So, that increases the cost of knowledge, but it also increases the cost of compliance.”

Already, Newsom has signed a package of public safety bills aimed at reducing organized retail theft. He’s also vetoed a number of progressive bills, including several that would have expanded aid to illegal immigrants through housing loans and permitted employment through the University of California (UC) system and a reparations package for Black residents.

Promising to tackle the mental health crisis among young people, the blue state governor also signed a historic bill restricting cellphones in schools.

Newsom often vetoes bills if they appear redundant or the cost would further burden the state’s budget shortfall, according to a CalMatters analysis. Last year, Newsom vetoed 156 bills and signed 890, reflecting a veto rate of about 15%, similar to the previous year. His veto rate in 2021 was under 8%.

From start to finish, the creation of a bill in California costs roughly $30,000, which does not include more complex legislation that takes longer to draft.

Because of this, Christensen said, “money (is) being sucked out of the economy for people just simply to understand — not even comply with — but just simply understand what the legislation is.”

Newsom has signed dozens of packages meant to fast-track certain initiatives, like expanding housing development and environmental policies.

“The governor has repeatedly taken action to streamline government,” Brandon Richards, deputy director of Newsom’s rapid response team, told Fox News Digital. “He is intentional with every measure he signs into law — focusing on solving problems and supporting Californians — while recognizing that not every problem warrants a new law.”