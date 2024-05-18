61 Dems vote against House resolution condemning violence on police

The House passed a resolution condemning violence against law enforcement and calls to defund the police on Friday, with 61 Democrats voting against the measure.

All Republicans voted for the bill, which passed 337 to 61, with 134 Democratic “yes” votes.

It’s the last law enforcement-related bill House GOP leaders have teed up this week to commemorate Police Week.

FBI SLAMS ‘FALSE AND INSULTING’ CLAIM IT URGED MORE WARRANTLESS WIRETAPS ON AMERICANS

The resolution text indirectly cited the summer 2020 protests, arguing “respect for the rule of law and law enforcement officials diminished” since then.

It appeared to go after progressive policies that critics have panned as soft-on-crime, claiming “policies implemented at several state and local jurisdictions have increased the difficulty and added significant risks for law enforcement to do their jobs effectively and safely.”

FLORIDA MAN CONVICTED AFTER ADMITTING TO HEINOUS CRIME DURING JOB INTERVIEW TO BECOME A POLICE OFFICER

The legislation also knocked a “lack of accountability for violent criminals with decreased penalties and no-bail policies,” which it said “has opened the door for record criminal activity in cities across the country.”

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., who led the resolution, said in support of the measure on the House floor Friday morning, “If you had asked me a few years ago if my children should become law enforcement officers, I would’ve undoubtedly said yes. But after these last few years, observing the treatment of law enforcement officers, I would have to think twice about my answer.”

CHARLOTTE SHOOTING: 4 LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS KILLED, 4 INJURED AS US MARSHALS TASK FORCE SERVED WARRANT

He said police officers had “become punching bags” and were “villainized by Hollywood.”

“They expect them to take the verbal assault and show up with a smile on their face ready to serve,” Stauber said, adding that, “despite this treatment and abuse, they will show up.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democratic critics have dismissed the bill as partisan and argued it does not do anything to actually improve circumstances for police officers.

“We want to honor police, because every community needs them…but even they recognize over time that the bad apples…they have to be separated out, because it’s important for the police to police themselves,” Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., said during debate on the resolution while referencing the January 2023 police killing of Tyre Nichols.

It comes after the FBI released new statistics this week showing that assaults against law enforcement reached a ten-year-high in 2023, with 79,000 recorded attacks.