50 migrants arrive at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence, 4 more buses to NYC

Around 50 more migrants got off a bus outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., Saturday.

Three more buses also arrived in New York City, as Texas continued to pressure sanctuary cities amid a surge of migrants crossing the southern border.

The D.C. bus carried people mostly from Venezuela, including a one-month-old baby. Aid workers quickly whisked the migrants away to a local shelter.

The transports come as the immigration issue has again rocketed to the forefront of national attention after planes carrying migrants arrived in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Two buses first arrived at the Naval Observatory in Washington, where Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff live.

Harris accused Republican governors of a “dereliction of duty” in a Vice News interview, and Emhoff called the arrivals “shameful” and a “political stunt.”

