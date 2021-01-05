50 different politicians, government officials make 'COVID hypocrisy' list

The Heritage Foundation on Tuesday published an interactive map of local, state, and federal officials who have been caught violating their own coronavirus rules.

The map charts 50 instances across the United States, from the upper reaches of the northeast, all the way to Hawaii.

The heaviest concentration appears to be along the upper East Coast and California, where, under Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, some of the strictest measures have been implemented.

Newsom came under fire in November for attending an upscale dinner at the French Laundry restaurant, where a white truffle and caviar dinner goes for $1,200 per person.

Many of the public figures included on the list, like Los Angles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, either participated in or encouraged mass protests against police over the summer, despite banning large gatherings.

Other officials on the list, the Heritage Foundation notes, have been caught violating their own rules more than once.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, have all engaged in non-essential travel within the last year.

Fox News has reached out to Heritage Foundation for comment.