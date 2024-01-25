4th graders in New Hampshire designed ‘I Voted’ stickers for the primary elections

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New Hampshire voters from across the state were handed a unique “I Voted” sticker after casting their ballots on Tuesday, thanks to creative fourth grade students.

Voters across the country are accustomed to receiving some version of a red, white and blue sticker with the phrase “I Voted” across the front at the polls. New Hampshire put a twist on an old idea by creating colorful new stickers designed by students.

The New Hampshire Secretary of State and Deputy Secretary of State ran the first “I Voted” Sticker Contest during this 2024 election cycle.

Over 1,000 fourth graders from across the state sent in their designs, and three were chosen to be given out during the state’s primary election.

“We were thrilled by the number of submissions we received from highly engaged fourth graders across New Hampshire,” said Deputy Secretary of State Erin Hennessey in a statement. “Their designs showed a high level of talent, home state pride, and engagement in our election process. It was difficult to pick just three winners!”

The rules for the contest were simple. The phrase “I Voted” was required to be somewhere on the sticker. Additionally, designs had to be drawn on a two-inch wide template. The stickers had to capture the spirit of the state while also encouraging people to get out and vote in the presidential primaries.

Grace of Milton, Jacob of Auburn and Rilynn of Mount Vernon, created unique designs it onto the final selection of voting stickers.

Grace’s “I Voted” sticker features the Old Man of the Mountain, a beloved symbol of the Granite State. The Old Man of the Mountain, a rock formation that resembled the side profile of a man’s face, crumbled on May 3, 2003. Even though the rock formation no longer exists on Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire, the former landmark still serves as a symbol of the state. On Grace’s sticker, the Old Man of the Mountain rests against an American flag.

Jacob also incorporated an American flag into his design, on the upper half of the sticker. Below, a fisher, shaped like the state of New Hampshire, casts a line into the blue water.

Rilynn decided to make the letter “O” in the phrase “I Voted” into the shape of New Hampshire. This sticker encompasses the fall foliage New Hampshire offers, with mountains in the background and a moose in the foreground.

These unique stickers were given out at polling stations around the state. The winners were also invited to lunch with Hennessy and Secretary of State David Scanlan.