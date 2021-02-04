42 Senate Democrats vote in favor of government payments to illegal immigrants

Senate Democrats on Thursday night indicated they supported sending direct payments to undocumented immigrants as the chamber waded through a lengthy process necessary to advance budget reconciliation measures.

During what has become known as a vote-a-rama, which follows debate on a budget resolution measure, senators can bring forward germane, but nonbinding, amendments that must be disposed of before the majority party can move forward with their resolution.

The amendments do not alter underlying legislation but can instead serve as a litmus test gauging for support of certain policies.

A minority party may also use the vote-a-rama to force on the record votes on hot-button issues they wouldn’t otherwise be able to get the chamber floor, which they can later wield as political weapons in coming campaign cycles.

On Thursday, Republicans forced Democrats on the record about stimulus check eligibility.

Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., proposed an amendment that would prohibit any future economic impact payments from being sent to illegal immigrants.

“The Biden administration shouldn’t reward illegal immigrants for breaking our laws by giving them checks,” Cotton said in a statement. “Instead of courting foreigners with U.S. taxpayer funds, President Biden should use that money to aid American schools, businesses, and families.”

The amendment was adopted, but 42 lawmakers voted against it. All were Democrats, including two independents who caucus with the Democrats.

As previously reported by Fox News, House Democrats proposed a bill toward the end of last year that included some illegal immigrants.

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief legislation includes an additional round of $1,400 checks. A counterproposal brought forward by Republicans offers $1,000 checks, which would be more targeted to lower-income households.

Biden has indicated that he is open to modifying the adjusted gross income thresholds to target the payments.