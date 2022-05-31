4,000 illegal immigrants crossed border over Memorial Day weekend in Rio Grande Valley sector alone

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The border crisis took no time off this Memorial Day weekend as thousands of migrants continued to pour over the southern border.

More than 4,000 migrants illegally crossed the border via the Rio Grande Valley over the course of the long weekend, Fox News has learned.

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott blasted the Biden administration for not addressing what he described as a growing national security crisis.

“There’s no effort to actually secure the border and to figure out who and what’s coming in when you create a chaotic situation like this, and they have created this through their policies,” Scott said.

BORDER PATROL CHIEF ‘EXTREMELY PROUD’ AS AGENTS NAB MULTIPLE SEX OFFENDERS, DRUG HAULS OVER THREE DAYS

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol has encountered 1,219,920 undocumented migrants so far in 2022, and that number appears far from slowing amid the administration’s efforts to end Title 42, a health order that allows the U.S. to turn away undocumented migrants seeking asylum.

The Department of Justice announced it will appeal a decision handed down last week by a federal judge that blocked the administration from ending Title 42, however the DOJ has not officially filed the appeal.

Once Title 42 expires, the Department of Homeland Security predicts up to 18,000 migrants could cross the border daily.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz announced Friday that agents had nabbed 10 sex offenders, a slew of deadly drugs, and other illegal immigrants wanted for serious crimes in three days.

Fox News’ Caroline Elliott and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.