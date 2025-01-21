4 Trump rivals that Biden didn’t pardon

Former President Joe Biden doled out a flurry of pardons during his final days in office, but he did not issue a pardon for Jack Smith, or other figures connected to cases involving President Donald Trump, who has frequently castigated those he feels have unjustly targeted him.

In a post on Truth Social earlier this month, Trump asserted that “Corrupt Democrat judges and prosecutors” had targeted him “at levels of injustice never seen before.”

Biden also did not pardon figures Trump has publicly assailed, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Judge Juan Merchan, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

1. Jack Smith

Trump has often decried Jack Smith, the special counsel who sought to wage two federal cases against him, but who has now resigned.

Trump has repeatedly called the man “Deranged Jack Smith.”

In a report issued earlier this month ahead of Trump’s inauguration, Smith asserted, “with respect to both Mr. Trump’s unprecedented efforts to unlawfully retain power after losing the 2020 election and his unlawful retention of classified documents after leaving office, the Principles [of Federal Proseuction] compelled prosecution.”

“While we were not able to bring the cases we charged to trial, I believe the fact that our team stood up for the rule of law matters,” he noted.

2. Alvin Bragg

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought a case that led to a jury finding Trump guilty of charges of falsifying business records.

Bragg has been one of the targets of Trump’s ire.

On Truth Social, Trump has called him “Soft on Crime Alvin Bragg” and “Corrupt Soros Funded District Attorney, Alvin Bragg.”

3. Juan Merchan

Trump has also excoriated Judge Juan Merchan, who was involved in Trump’s New York criminal trial.

For example, Trump has called him “Corrupt, Deeply Conflicted, Democrat Appointed Acting Judge Juan Merchan,” and claimed that the judge was aiming to “RIG the Manhattan Sham ‘Trial.’”

Earlier this month, ahead of Trump’s inauguration as president, Merchan sentenced Trump to an unconditional discharge.

4. Fani Willis

The Georgia Court of Appeals declared Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis disqualified from a Trump-related election interference case.

“There is no way such corrupt people can lead a case, and then it gets taken over by somebody else,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “It was a corrupt case, so how could it be taken over by someone else?”

