36 migrants arrive outside VP Kamala Harris residence, buses continue pouring into NYC

A bus carrying 36 migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ home.

Additionally, three more buses dropped off migrants at the Port Authority transit hub in New York City.

Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., has become a recurring destination for migrants being transported out of border states to sanctuary cities.

Governors and mayors in border states have bussed thousands of migrants to New York City, Washington D.C., and Chicago since the spring.

The buses have shifted some of the crisis that has plagued border states to northern locations, with New York City declaring a state of emergency over the influx of migrants that Mayor Eric Adams projected will cost the city $1 billion this fiscal year.

New York City has responded to the crisis in part by reportedly pulling over buses that were carrying migrants and attempting to get them taken off the road by searching for infractions such as low tire treads, fluid levels and poor windshield wiper placement.

New York is calling on its Air National Guard members for help as bus loads of migrants continue to arrive in New York City daily.