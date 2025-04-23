25 ‘vulnerable’ House Dems targeted by GOP ad blitz offering airfare to El Salvador

FIRST ON FOX: The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is targeting a list of 25 “vulnerable” Democrats in the House of Representatives, with a digital ad blitz offering to buy them plane tickets to El Salvador on the condition they “livestream the whole thing and snap plenty of selfies with their MS-13 buddies.”

The ad campaign follows a Monday press release by the NRCC offering to foot the bill for any future trips by Democrat lawmakers to El Salvador, after several progressive lawmakers traveled to the South American country in protest of the Trump administration’s deportation policies.

“We’ll pay for the plane tickets, they just can’t forget to smile for the camera while they sell out their constituents,” NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella said Tuesday. “If out-of-touch House Democrats are so desperate to cozy up to violent gang members, the least they can do is let Americans watch the show.”

The Democrats targeted by the House Republican arm’s ad blitz herald from states including California, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Florida, Texas and a few others.

They are: Josh Harder, D-Calif.; Adam Gray, D-Calif.; George Whitesides, D-Calif.; Derek Tran, D-Calif.; Dave Min, D-Calif.; Darren Soto, D-Fla.; Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.; Frank Mrvan, D-Ind.; Jared Golden, D-Maine; Kristen McDonald Rivet, D-Mich.; Don Davis, D-N.C.; Nellie Pou, D-N.J.; Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M.; Dina Titus, D-Nev.; Susie Lee, D-Nev.; Steven Horsford, D-Nev.; Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y.; Laura Gillen, D-N.Y.; Josh Riley, D-N.Y.; Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio; Emilia Sykes, D-Ohio; Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas; Eugene Vindman, D-Va.; Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash.

Progressive Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., traveled to El Salvador last week in a highly publicized trip to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant deported with a slew of other Venezuelan gang members and whom Democrats have said was illegally deported by the Trump administration.

Van Hollen’s visit was followed up by another visit to El Salvador on Sunday by four far-left Democratic lawmakers: Reps. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona, Maxine Dexter of Oregon, Maxwell Frost of Florida and Robert Garcia of California.

Republicans, meanwhile, have been eager to tie Democrats to suspected criminals being deported to El Salvador. The NRCC’s counterpart for the U.S. Senate, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), released a new digital ad this week as well that mocked Van Hollen’s recent meeting with alleged MS-13 gang member Abrego Garcia.

“¡Bienvenidos a El Salvador Senate Dems! Democrats should feel free to make their trip to hang out with MS-13 gangbangers one-way,” the NRSC wrote in a post on X unveiling the new ad.

“Welcome to El Salvador. Home to breathtaking sunsets, world class surf breaks and gang banger Kilmar Abrego Garcia,” a narrator from the video can be heard saying as well. “El Salvador is the destination for Democrats seeking the thrill of bringing violent, criminal, illegal aliens back to America,” the ad continues, noting El Salvador was a good destination for travelers to “witness Trump Derangement Syndrome in its purest form.”

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.