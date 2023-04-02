2024 Watch: Republican Mayor Suarez of Miami headed to New Hampshire after stop in Iowa

After a stop in Iowa a week and a half ago, Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami is headed to New Hampshire.

The visits to the first two states to vote in the GOP presidential nominating calendar are sparking further speculation that the Florida Republican is seriously mulling a White House run in 2024.

Suarez will headline a morning event on Tuesday, April 18 at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics, which for more than two decades has been a must stop in the Granite State for actual and potential presidential contenders from both major parties.

HOW THE TRUMP INDICTMENT GIVES THE FORMER PRESIDENT A SHORT TERM 2024 FUNDRAISING BOOST

The trip will come less than a month after Suarez spoke at a gathering of Republican leaders and activists at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa.

“Look, I’m seriously considering a run. It’s something I discussed with my family. My family is on board,” the two-term mayor said in a recent interview on the Fox News Channel.

WHO’S IN AND WHO’S ON THE SIDELINES — YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

In another sign that sparked 2024 speculation, last year Agenda for America, a group aligned with the mayor, ran ads in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, which holds the third contest in the GOP nominating calendar.

The 45-year-old Suarez, the son of former Miami mayor and former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Xavier Suarez, is also currently on a 10-city cross-country swing to speak with law enforcement, politicians and community groups about keeping Americans safe from crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Suarez eventually decides to run for the White House, he’d join a growing field of Florida contenders for the GOP nomination. Former President Donald Trump, who’s a Palm Beach, Florida resident, is currently the front-runner in the Republican race. And two-term Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to launch a presidential campaign later this year.