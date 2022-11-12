2022 Midterm election results: Republicans need just seven seats to capture the House majority

The results of about two dozen congressional races across the country are still outstanding and all Republicans need to successfully flip the chamber (and retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) are seven of them.

So far, after Tuesday’s midterm elections results, Republicans have secured 211 seats of the chamber’s 435 members — just shy of a 218-member majority.

Crucial contests in Alaska, California, Colorado, and Maine are all that stand in the way of the GOP celebrating a major victory in the midterm elections or potentially admitting an unexpected failure.

Republicans are currently projected to win a majority in the chamber, although final counts may not be known until early next week.

The remaining races include:

Alaska’s at-large Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola and Republican Sarah Palin.

Arizona: AZ-01 with Democrat Jevin Hodge and Republican Rep. David Schweikert.AZ-06 with Democrat Kirsten Engel and Republican Juan Ciscomani.

California: CA-03 with Democrat Kermit Jones and Republican Kevin Kiley.CA-06 with Democrat Rep. Ami Bera and Republican Tamika Hamilton.CA-09 with Democrat Rep. Josh Harder and Republican Tom Patti.CA-13 with Democrat Adam Gray and Republican John Duarte.CA-21 with Democrat Rep. Jim Costa and Republican Michael MaherCA-22 with Democrat Rudy Salas and Republican Rep. David ValadaoCA-26 with Democrat Rep. Julia Brownley and Republican Matt JacobsCA-27 with Democrat Christy Smith and Republican Rep. Mike GarciaCA-35 with Democrat Rep. Norma Torres and Republican Mike CargileCA-41 with Democrat Will Rollins and Republican Rep. Ken CalvertCA-45 with Democrat Jay Chen and Republican Rep. Michelle SteelCA-47 with Democrat Rep. Katie Porter and Republican Scott BaughCA-49 with Democrat Rep. Mike Levin and Republican Brian Maryott*CA-15, while undecided, features two Democrats. This is also the case for CA-34.

Colorado:CO-03 with Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican Rep. Lauren BoebertCO-08 with Democrat Yadira Caraveo and Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer

Maine:ME-02 with Democrat Rep. Jared Golden and Republican Bruce Poliquin

New York:NY-22 with Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams

Oregon:OR-05 with Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemerOR-06 with Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson

Washington:WA-03 with Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent

Both political parties have claimed victory with the midterm election results.

House Republican Party Leader Kevin McCarthy, who could become the next House Speaker, praised his party’s performance in the midterms.

“It is clear that we are going to take the House back,” McCarthy said Tuesday night. “We will be in the majority and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority.”

National Republican Congressional Committee chair Rep. Tom Emmer told reporters Wednesday that his party “delivered on our goal” by winning back the chamber’s majority.

“For any of the naysayers, we are happy to point out this is now the second straight cycle that House Republicans have picked up seats,” Emmer said. “Our gains were powered by our diverse crop of candidates and that’s a huge win for our party.”

He added: “At the end of the day, the bottom line is we flipped the House and we’re now going to be a check on Joe Biden and the Democrats’ one-party rule.”

Conversely, Democrats claimed to have successfully fended off a Republican “red wave” that mostly failed to materialize.

“For two years, Republicans bragged about a GOP ‘red wave,’ but already the media and Republican members of Congress have conceded this election is far from it,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee executive director Tim Persico said.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but win or lose, our candidates, our members and our teams all have a lot to be proud of – they fought hard, even when everyone counted them out,” he also said.

Across Capitol Hill, the majority of the U.S. Senate is also still up for grabs as Republicans and Democrats hold 49 seats each, with Nevada and Georgia still outstanding.