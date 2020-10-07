2020 presidential election ballots cast so far

Many Americans are voting early in the 2020 presidential election amid concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. Postal Service timing.

The 4.8 million total ballots cast as of Wednesday already suggests a record turnout for this year’s race compared to the 75,000 ballots that were cast at this time in 2016, according to data from the United States Elections Project.

That number of early ballots cast so far represents 3.5% of the total national voter turnout in 2016. Some states, however, have recorded a larger percentage of early voters.

In South Dakota, 86,386 ballots have been cast as of Wednesday, or 22.8% of the state’s total voter turnout in 2016. In swing state Wisconsin, 545,349 people have voted, or 18.3% of the state’s total 2016 turnout. Virginia has recorded 714,121 ballots cast, representing 17.9% of its total 2016 turnout.

Flordia has seen the largest turnout by far with nearly 701,000 ballots cast so far.

Swing state Michigan and battleground state Minnesota have also recorded hundreds of thousands of ballots—Minnesota with more than 336,000 and Michigan with nearly 524,000.

Ballot data is unavailable across much of the West Coast, including California and Arizona, and in some states along the East Coast, including New York. California, however, has recorded the highest number of mail ballot requests at nearly 21 million compared to Florida’s 5.4 million.

Democrats have requested more than 21.6 million ballots while Republicans have requested 12.6 million — a more than 9 million ballot request lead based on data from states reporting party registration including California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Flordia, Iowa, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Utah.

Those ballot requests by party, however, may not be an accurate indicator of final election results, according to the Elections Project.

“Just because registered Democrats are leading Republicans in early voting, that does not mean the Republicans will not make up ground on Election Day,” Elections Project founder and University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald, wrote on the Elections Project website.

He added that “registered Democrats typically lead Republicans during early voting, and Republicans vote on Election Day, a pattern that persists across many states and elections.”

Colorado, Oregon, Washington, California, D.C., Hawai’i, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey and Utah sent mail-in ballots to every registered voter as an alternative to voting in person during the COVID-19 crisis.