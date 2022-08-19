2 more migrant buses from Texas arrive in NYC as border crisis continues

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two more buses carrying illegal migrants arrived in New York City from Texas Friday morning.

The buses are the most recent sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to left-wing cities such as New York and Washington D.C.

Abbott began sending migrants out of his state into liberal cities thousands of miles from the U.S.-Mexico border as a way to bring evidence of the migrant crisis to their doorstep and bring attention to the issue of illegal immigration in his own state.

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said Friday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser have criticized Abbott for busing hundreds of migrants from his state’s border to their northern cities.

Adams called Abbott’s busing program “inhumane,” while Bowser likened the arrival of migrants to a “humanitarian crisis.”

“You see New York, you see Washington kind of drowning with a few buses,” McAllen, Texas Mayor Javier Villalobos told Fox News. “We used to get over a thousand-something people a day.”

“The city of McAllen was able to deal with thousands of immigrants a day,” Villalobos said. “I think they can handle a few hundred.”

