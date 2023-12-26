2 GOP lawmakers targeted in Christmas Day ‘swatting’ calls as police investigate

Two Republican lawmakers were the target of “swatting” calls on Christmas Day, according to posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., was the first target of a swatting call Monday.

The congressman posted a comment about the ordeal on X.

“Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!” Williams wrote.

Williams added that Capitol Police and local police are investigating the incident.

“Thankful for law enforcement working today (and every day). 5 cars responded to our home. The deputies and troopers were polite, professional, and prompt. God bless them,” Williams wrote.

“Swatting” is when someone makes a false report of a crime in progress to draw police to a certain location.

Shortly after his post, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced she was also the victim of a swatting incident Monday.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here,” Greene wrote in a post on X.

A spokesperson for the Rome Police Department in Georgia confirmed to Fox News Digital that the 911 dispatch center received an emergency call to Greene’s address shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

“Our team, in their response, coordinated with her security detail, and it was determined that there was no emergency and that she was safe,” the spokesperson said. “Our response was actually canceled en route.”

The spokesperson added that this was not the first time they have been dispatched to Greene’s home and that they have a good relationship with her security detail.

Greene has been a victim of swatting on multiple occasions, including false reports of shootings at her residence.

“My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!” Greene continued in her X post.

The offices for both representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.