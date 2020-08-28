2 attendees, 2 RNC workers in Charlotte test positive for coronavirus, NC county says

Two attendees and two convention workers tested positive for coronavirus following the Republican National Convention (RNC) meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina’s Mecklenberg County announced.

There were 792 coronavirus tests distributed to people attending convention functions or providing support.

In an in-person roll call vote, Republicans officially renominated President Trump to represent their party on the ballot in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The states and territories were called in alphabetical order, except for Florida, the president’s home state. Nevada was the state that cast the votes to put Trump over the top. Florida cast its votes last, directly ahead of Trump’s early afternoon remarks.

REPUBLICANS OFFICIALLY RENOMINATE TRUMP, PENCE TO LEAD GOP TICKET

While Trump visited North Carolina for the RNC on Monday, his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, did not visit Wisconsin for the DNC last week due to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden accepted the nomination from his home state of Delaware, at the Chase Center in Wilmington.

Scenes from the final night of the Republican convention drew concern as over 1,500 chairs were packed tightly together on the White House’s South Lawn in anticipation of Trump’s address that night.

Few appeared to be wearing masks as the crowd began forming. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said guests were encouraged to wear masks and a “number of people” in attendance would be tested, according to Bloomberg.

The Trump campaign said it had worked with a medical company to ensure “certain proper protocols” were followed that complied with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).