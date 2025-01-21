2 Americans released in exchange for Taliban prisoner

Two Americans have been freed in a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Afghanistan’s Taliban in exchange for a Taliban figure imprisoned for life in California, officials said Tuesday.

The family of Ryan Corbett, one American freed by the Taliban in the deal, told Fox News that he is finally on his way back home to the U.S. after being detained more than two years ago while on a business trip.

“Today, our hearts are filled with overwhelming gratitude and praise to God for sustaining Ryan’s life and bringing him back home after what has been the most challenging and uncertain 894 days of our lives,” a statement from Corbett’s family said, in part.

Corbett’s family thanked both President Trump and former President Biden, along with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and other current and former government officials.

WIFE OF AMERICAN HELD HOSTAGE IN AFGHANISTAN REVEALS ‘INCREDIBLY CRUSHING’ CALL WITH BIDEN AFTER TWO-YEAR WAIT

Fox News is working to confirm the identity of the second American freed in the deal.

The Taliban’s Foreign Ministry in Kabul confirmed the swap, saying two unidentified U.S. citizens had been exchanged for Khan Mohammed, who was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment in 2008 on drug trafficking and terrorism charges. He was being held in California.

The deal comes less than a day after President Trump was sworn in as commander in chief, succeeding former President Biden, who oversaw the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Ryan Corbett was abducted Aug. 10, 2022, after returning to Afghanistan, where he and his family lived during the collapse of the U.S.-backed government a year prior.

He arrived in Afghanistan on a valid 12-month visa to pay and train staff, as part of a business venture he led aimed at promoting Afghanistan’s private sector through consulting services and lending.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.