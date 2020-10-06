11,000 North Carolina residents get incorrect voter registration forms after printing error

A Texas print and mail company has apologized for a digital processing error that saw an estimated 11,000 North Carolina residents receive pre-filled voter registration applications with incorrect personal information.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections told voters to discard incorrect mailings that were sent through tech company Civitech and its partner PrintMailPro.

“We would like to express our sincere apology for the error made by our data department on a recent mailing of voter registration applications for Civitech,” PrintMailPro CEO Shelley Hyde said in a statement. “This error caused incorrect information to be printed on the registration form of some recipients.”

Hyde added: “This was an isolated incident that affected roughly .3% of the total processed in North Carolina. We have taken corrective action in retraining our staff and have added checks to prevent this from happening again.”

Civitech, which works on voter registration efforts throughout the U.S., is contacting individuals who received applications with incorrect information.

“We are sending corrected mailers with blank applications to all affected NC recipients,” Civitech Chief Legal Officer Sarah Jackel said. “In addition, we will be contacting all recipients for whom we have telephone numbers by text to alert them to the error, advise them to discard the mailer, and provide any support they need to register.”

State Board of Elections executive director Karen Brinson Bell reminded North Carolinians to “carefully” check all election-related mailings they received.

“With a month before the election, voters are likely to see an increase in election-related mailings,” Brinson Bell said in a statement on Tuesday. “Carefully review these mailings, and please remember that accurate information about the elections process, including how to register to vote, and how to check your voter registration status, are available at NCSBE.gov.”

North Carolina’s State Board of Elections has been in the news frequently after both Republicans on the five-person panel submitted their resignations in September, saying they were misled about the ramifications of the board’s recent legal settlement making rules governing absentee ballots less restrictive.