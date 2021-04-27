100 days into presidency, Biden's immigration executive actions triple Trump's, analysis finds

President Biden has issued more than three times as many executive orders pertaining to immigration in his first 100 days than his Republican predecessor Donald Trump signed in during the same period, according to a new analysis by the Migration Policy Institute.

As of Tuesday, Biden had taken 94 executive actions related to immigration while Trump had taken fewer than 30 such actions at the same point in his presidency.

100 DAYS INTO BIDEN’S ‘UNITY’ AGENDA, AOC PRAISES PRESIDENT’S ‘PROGRESSIVE’ CREDENTIALS

MPI noted that Biden’s actions on immigration have reversed previous Trump administration policies while taking additional actions to make the immigration system “more welcome.”

Those actions have already yielded results, particularly at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“ICE arrests have decreased by more than 60 percent, from an average of 6,800 monthly arrests in the last three full months of the Trump administration to 2,500 in February, Biden’s first full month in office. For comparison, by Trump’s first full month in office, ICE arrests increased by 26 percent over the average of the last three full months of the Obama administration,” MPI noted.

The analysis comes on the heels of a new Fox News poll that found one third of Americans say border security is worse under Biden than under Trump.

FOX NEWS POLL: BIDEN APPROACHES 100-DAY MILESTONE

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden tapped to oversee the border crisis, has not yet visited the border, citing COVID-19 as the reason. She has, however, traveled to several other states including Illinois, where she stopped at a bakery in Chicago.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki got snippy with a reporter who questioned why the vice president had time to visit a sweets shop amid the lingering border crisis she has been asked to deal with.

Psaki shot back that Harris was visiting Chicago to discuss COVID and the accessibility of the vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And so, while she was there, like many Americans, she got a snack. I think she’s allowed to do that,” Psaki said. “But she was there to talk about COVID and play a role as she’s playing a significant role on our efforts to address vaccine hesitancy, communicate with the public about how we can do this and it’s imperative to get the vaccine when it’s available.”

Former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany called Harris’ reason for not yet visiting the southern border a “lame excuse.”