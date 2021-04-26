100 Days into Biden's 'unity' agenda, AOC praises president's 'progressive' credentials

President Joe Biden campaigned on “unity.” In his inaugural address, he uttered the word at least eight times. As the administration approaches its 100thday, self-described Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is touting the president’s “progressive” credentials.

Ocasio-Cortez said Friday that she and other expected Biden to be “a lot more conservatives,” adding that Biden has “exceeded expectations that progressives had.”

FOX NEWS POLL: BIDEN APPROACHES 100-DAY MILESTONE

As Fox News Contributor Byron York pointed out on Twitter, Biden’s job approval is among the lowest in recent times, according to a Washington Post poll.

“At 100 days, Biden job approval at 52 percent. Other than Trump, that’s lowest of any president at 100 days since Gerald Ford. Taking out Ford and Trump, it’s lowest of any president in modern polling era,” York said.

“If WP is admitting Biden’s approval is that low, it must be catastrophically low in the real world,” Fox News Contributor Mollie Hemmingway opined.

Biden’s approval numbers appear to stand in contrast to the promises he made on the campaign trail and upon taking office.

“To overcome these challenges – to restore the soul and to secure the future of America – requires more than words. It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: Unity. Unity,” Biden said in his inaugural address on January 20.

“And I pledge this to you: I will be a President for all Americans. I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did,” Biden also said on his first day in office.

According to a Fox News poll, less than half of Americans surveyed, 42 percent, say Biden has “made an effort to work with Republican leaders in Washington.” Biden’s overall approval is less than that of former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush at the same point in their presidencies. It is higher than former President Donald Trump’s approval at the same time in his administration.