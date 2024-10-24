10 celebrities campaigning for Harris in election’s final weeks

Celebrities are increasingly hitting the campaign trail in support of Vice President Kamala Harris as the U.S. is now less than two weeks away from Election Day.

Harris has already received support from musical artists Megan Thee Stallion, Bon Iver and John Legend, who have shown up for her at events in Georgia and Wisconsin.

Here are 10 more celebrities that are campaigning for Harris in her 2024 campaign’s final weeks:

Eminem

The rapper appeared at a Harris-Walz campaign rally on Tuesday in Detroit, Michigan, telling a crowd there, “The spotlight is on us more than ever and I think it’s important to use your voice.”

“I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people will do if you make your opinion known,” he continued. “I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld.”

Bruce Springsteen

The Harris campaign announced a concert series with Bruce Springsteen in battleground states to mobilize voters with less than two weeks to go until Election Day.

The Harris campaign’s “When We Vote We Win” concert series will begin on Thursday in the Atlanta area, followed by a second show on Monday in Philadelphia.

The concert series will hit all seven battleground states: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Usher

The pop star joined Harris last weekend at a rally in Atlanta, telling a crowd at the Lakewood Amphitheater, “Normally, I’m up here to entertain, but today for something far more significant for Atlanta and all of Georgia.”

The “Yeah!” singer said that he supports Harris because she “fights for everyone’s rights, for freedom, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from.”

“She has a vision for our country that includes everyone.”

Lizzo

The singer and rapper backed Harris at a get-out-the-vote rally in the singer’s hometown of Detroit on Saturday, calling Michigan the “swing state of all swing states, so every last vote here counts.”

She added, “If you ask me if America is ready for its first woman president, I only have one thing to say: ‘It’s about damn time!’” referencing her 2022 song.

Julia Roberts

The actress campaigned for Harris during five events in Georgia earlier this month.

At a reproductive freedom rally in Cherokee County, Roberts said, “I believe in Georgia. I wouldn’t have come home if I didn’t believe that we can accomplish really beautiful goals that will extend beyond our state’s borders.”

“I just hope that all the women here tonight talk to all the men that aren’t here tonight. And all you brave men that are here tonight, talk to all the other men who aren’t here tonight. And let’s just get it going, enough with the fighting,” she added.

Stevie Wonder

The singer performed “Happy Birthday” to Harris on Sunday at a church in Jonesboro, Ga., as the vice president turned 60.

“We’re going to make the difference between yesterday and tomorrow,” Wonder told a crowd there while delivering a message to go out and vote, according to The Associated Press.

Willie Nelson

The country music legend is set to host a “Cannabis Community Virtual Rally for Kamala Harris” on Thursday night, where he will be joined in a Zoom call with Whoopi Goldberg, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and others.

He then will appear tomorrow night alongside Harris at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas.

Jennifer Garner

The actress has recently campaigned for Harris in both Arizona and Pennsylvania.

In Lancaster County, Garner said, “I love that [Kamala Harris] is going to help small businesses get up and running,” according to WHTM.

“I love that she is going to help young people or people with first time homeownership and that she’s going to build more houses and really address the housing crisis we have in this country,” Garner added.

Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee

Actor Samuel L. Jackson and director Spike Lee are scheduled to join Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen tonight at the first “When We Vote, We Win” concert in Clarkston, Ga.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.