Zelenskyy peace ground rules censored by Russia; Will Smith takes offense, slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

ZELENSKYY SETS GROUND RULES – Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed some of his country’s ground rules for a peace agreement with Russia on Sunday, but Russian authorities moved to censor the interview, perhaps because Zelenskyy said the peace talks haven’t mentioned Ukraine’s supposed “Nazism.” Continue reading …

TRAPS SET – A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said the country’s strategy lures Russian planes into air defense traps. Continue reading …

WILL SMITH GETS PHYSICAL – Comedian Chris Rock joked about a “G.I. Jane” sequel and Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Her husband, Will Smith, was offended and slapped Rock. Continue reading …

LONG-TERM COVID SYMPTOMS – Different variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may give rise to different long COVID symptoms. Continue reading …

NORTH KOREAN MISSILE – North Korea said Kim Jong Un has vowed to develop more powerful means of attack, days after the country’s first ICBM launch in more than four years. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BORDER PATROL PROBE – The allegations that Border Patrol agents allegedly “whipped” Haitians trying to illegally enter U.S. were debunked, but the probe is ongoing. Continue reading …

TREY GOWDY – Trey Gowdy reflected on the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, questioning whether the proceedings were “constructive” or just partisan politics. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal who bears responsibility for some of the world’s most “horrific atrocities.” Continue reading …

BAD NEWS, JOE – President Biden’s job approval rating has declined to 40%, the lowest level of his presidency, as the president continues to see eroding support. Continue reading …

POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Biden’s trip to Europe. Continue reading …

MEDIA

CONSERVATIVE TRAVELS AMERICA – Scott Presler is traveling the nation to urge Americans who are sick of “failed Democrat policies” and rising gas prices to register as Republicans. Continue reading …

DAN HOFFMAN – “What scares Vladimir Putin at the heart of this conflict is democracy. It’s not that NATO represents a threat.” Continue reading …

‘BOOTED’ – Washington Post columnist Max Boot insisted that Biden’s call for a regime change in Moscow was deliberate, and rejected the media’s use of the term “gaffe.” Continue reading …

RUBIO ON WMDs – Sen. Marco Rubio argued that the “likeliest thing you are going to see” from Putin is his trying to use chemical or biological weapons “in a way that makes it look like someone else did it.” Continue reading …

UNIMPRESSED – Richard Engel, NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent, claimed he doesn’t believe that Zelenskyy was “overly impressed” with Biden’s comments in Poland about Putin. Continue reading …

OPINION

IAN PRIOR – A Wisconsin school district uses ideological trainings to hide its radicalizing hand and help students conceal dangerous actions from parents. Continue reading …

REP. JODY HICE – At a South Carolina rally President Trump suggested federal workers should be at-will employees and face termination at any time or for any reason. Continue reading …

REBECCA GRANT – Despite the White House cleanup attempt, I’m still fixated on President Biden’s remarks about Vladimir Putin and regime change. Continue reading …

MIKE GARCIA- As Russia’s military makes advances through Kyiv, the growing threat of China looms while our President does little to deter it. Continue reading …

ANDREW BROWN – The CDC lost the confidence of the American public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Child Protective Services seems next in line. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

CAN BE ‘CLEAN’ – A natural gas supplier said there are misconceptions about the fossil fuel that powers everything from cell phones to electric cars. Continue reading …

MICKEY ROURKE FINDS PEACE – Actor says he survived Hollywood blacklisting for being difficult to work with and he found peace after a priest “saved” him. Continue reading …

FOR HER SISTER – Kyleigh Leddy’s book sheds light on mental illness and how it took her sister away from her family emotionally, psychologically and ultimately physically. Continue reading …

DOUBLE STANDARD? – Disney is fighting Florida’s parental rights law, but ignoring Uyghur genocide and filming in China. Continue reading …

CINDERELLA RUN – How the Saint Peter’s NCAA team shocked the world and “made history.” Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“So what is the purpose of the hearings if it is a straight party-line vote regardless? Are these hearings educational? Helpful? Constructive? Is this what advice and consent was meant to be?

– TREY GOWDY

