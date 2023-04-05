YouTube prankster in Virginia hospitalized after being shot at mall

YouTube prankster Tanner Cook is recovering in the hospital after he was shot over the weekend while filming a video in a Virginia mall.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Alan Colie, 31, of Leesburg, in connection with the April 2 shooting incident at Dulles Town Center mall food court.

Cook’s father, Jeramy Cook, described his son as a “good kid” to Fox News Digital.

Video footage of the shooting aftermath captured by @VAhiphopandnews shows Virginia police arriving at the scene.

His YouTube channel, Classified Goons, is dedicated to filming “pranks” in public settings. In one video, he and a friend dress up as clowns and ride around a grocery store in handicapped scooters. In another video, he threatens to throw up on Uber drivers in their vehicles. In another, he accuses people in PetSmart of stealing animals.

The pranks often result in angry strangers, who call the police or try to stop Tanner and his friends from filming.

The Cooks have received numerous threatening messages since the shooting, saying Tanner deserved to get shot because of his prank videos.

“Your son deserved to be shot because he was harassing and assaulting others in public,” one message read. “…There’s millions of us out there. Don’t mess with us.”

But Jeramy said his son was “just out there being goofy.” His family is praying for Tanner’s swift recovery.

Tanner told WUSA9 that he was “playing a prank and a simple practical joke, and this guy didn’t take it very well.”

Colie is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a building.