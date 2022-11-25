Youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim’s name revealed as Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16

The youngest victim in the Virginia Walmart shooting that claimed the lives of six people was revealed to be 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron.

“Following a vigil last night honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting, Chesapeake Police are releasing the name of the juvenile victim,” the City of Chesapeake wrote in a tweet on Friday. “It is with great sadness that we confirm 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake was the juvenile victim in this tragedy.”

Family and friends donned white in remembrance of Chavez-Barron at a vigil in the Walmart parking lot on Thursday night.

VIRGINIA WALMART SHOOTING: 6 VICTIMS KILLED INCLUDE 16-YEAR-OLD BOY

His friends told The Virginian-Pilot that it was hard to believe that he was gone.

VIRGINIA WALMART GUNMAN BOUGHT 9MM FIREARM LEGALLY ON MORNING OF SHOOTING: POLICE

Family friend Rosy Perez told The New York Times that the teen attended a local high school while working the overnight job.

“He wanted to help a little bit,” she said. “He was a very good child.”

Five adult victims were previously identified by police, including 52-year-old Kellie Pyle, 38-year-old Brian Pendleton, 43-year-old Lorenzo Gamble, 70-year-old Randy Blevins and 22-year-old Tyneka Johnson.

The co-workers were shot and killed when supervisor Andre Bing opened fire in the store break room Tuesday night.

Police also said that he had legally purchased the 9 mm handgun on the morning of the shooting and left behind what he called a “death note” on his phone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bing died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.