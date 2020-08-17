Young Democrats of Maryland president, 34, found dead in Washington, DC

The president of the Young Democrats of Maryland was found dead in Washington, D.C., more than a week after going missing, investigators said Sunday.

Joseph Kitchen, 34, was last seen on Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, about 37 miles east of Washington, Prince George’s County, police said. The department confirmed Sunday that Kitchen was found dead in Washington a day after asking the public for help in its search.

No further information or a cause of death were immediately released.

The Young Democrats of America expressed condolences Sunday after police announced Kitchen’s death.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Joseph Kitchen,” the YDA tweeted. “Joseph always pushed YDA to live up to its values and was someone who was not satisfied with accepting the status quo. His passion will be deeply missed. We express our deepest condolences.”

The Maryland Democratic Party also expressed condolences on Twitter, writing Kitchen had “a kind heart that has impacted so many. Rest in peace, Joseph Kitchen.”

The Young Democrats group is open to registered Democrats who are less than 36 years old. The group had posted a missing person flyer to social media Friday that said Kitchen’s family and friends were “so worried about him” and asked for help in locating him.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation into Kitchen’s death.