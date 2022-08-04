Yaser Said ‘honor killings’ trial: Daughter in 911 call tells police she’s ‘dying’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a 911 call presented to a Dallas courtroom this week in the trial against Yaser Abdel Said, who is accused of killing his two daughters in 2008, one of his daughters can be heard frantically telling police, “I’m dying.”

“Help. My dad shot me. I’m dying, I’m dying,” his youngest daughter, Sarah, says in the 911 call. “I’m dying, that’s what’s up.

She can also be heard repeating, “Stop it, stop it, stop it,” toward the beginning of the call.

Said, 65, is on trial for capital murder after spending 12 years on the run after allegedly murdering his 17-year-old and 18-year-old daughters in what prosecutors have described as “honor killings” because he did not like that they had boyfriends. He faces an automatic life sentence if convicted because prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

Ironically, the courtroom also learned on Thursday that the girls’ mother and Said’s former wife, Patricia Owens, married Said, an Egyptian immigrant who worked at a gas station next door to her childhood home, when she was just 15 and he was 29. Owens had dated his younger brother when she was 14 for “five or six months” before she met Said and got permission from her parents to marry him.

She had their first child — a son named Islam Yaser Said — at 15 in 1988. Her two daughters, Amina and Sarah, were born shortly afterward.

Owens testified that “part of” her knew what her husband was capable of doing to her daughters while “part of” her did not. She knew he had a gun in the house and had threatened to use it before. She had previously filed complaints with police against Said for touching her daughters in a sexual manner. She had fled home numerous times with the girls, but she continued to return to Said in Dallas because she was “scared” that he would hurt her, Owens said.

After filing police reports about Said allegedly abusing their daughters in the late 1990s, Owens fled to her sister’s home in another part of Texas but eventually returned to Said. Owens also testified that she made her daughters recant their statements to police and dropped charges against her husband after they returned home to Said.

When the girls were in high school, they took up jobs at a Kroger grocery store, where Owens also worked, at which point they met two boys named Eric and Edgar who would eventually become their boyfriends. Owens said she hid their relationships from Said, whom she thought might “take away their phones” as punishment if he found out.

Around Christmas in 2007, Owens helped her daughters plot to run away from home so that they could date their boyfriends. The trio, plus Eric and Edgar, traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for several days before eventually returning to their home with Said in Dallas so that Amina could finish school.

“Amina had…a few more months of school, and we were scared that it would mess up her credits for the college she wanted to go to,” Owens testified. “After she graduated high school, we were going to move back to Oklahoma.”

On Jan. 1, 2008, Said allegedly shot both of his daughters to death after they had both returned home from Tulsa, and he invited them out for a meal at Denny’s. Said, a taxi driver, drove the girls in his taxi that evening.

Amina’s boyfriend testified that she “knew she was gonna die” when she reluctantly went home on New Year’s Day. He said her last words to him were that she would never see him again. She returned home on Jan. 1, 2008 and was murdered that night.

Authorities found the girls riddled with bullets inside their father’s cab, which was parked outside a hotel in Irving, Texas.

Owens previously told Fox News that Said had become enraged that his daughters had boyfriends who weren’t Muslim. He said he didn’t want to raise “whores as daughters,” Owens said. After her daughters’ killings, Owens said she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and extreme depression, among other ailments, and she later divorced Said.

