Yale professor blasted for program working with 3-year-olds on their ‘gender journey’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Yale professor is drawing strong criticism on social media over a video in which she explains that she is part of a university program that helps children as young as three years old with their “gender journey.”

“I am the director of the Yale Gender Program, which is an interdisciplinary program working with gender expansive individuals 3-25 and their families,” Yale professor Christy Olezeski says in a video circulating on social media. “We help individuals who are questioning their gender identity or who identify as transgender or nonbinary, and we help them with their gender journey.”

Olezeski added that the program provides guidance on “medical intervention” and when to begin that process.

“I love what I do,” Olezeski said. “So it’s really, really wonderful to be working in this field and to be working with individuals who are gender diverse and gaining their support and helping them on their gender journeys.”

TRANSGENDER STUDENT REJECTED BY EVERY UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA SORORITY

The video was posted on Yale Medicine’s YouTube channel but has since been removed.

The program website states that transgender surgeries are only available for individuals over 18 but does not specify how early hormones and puberty blockers are used.

Olezeski was slammed by conservatives on social media who took issue with young children potentially being part of the Yale program.

“3 YEAR OLDS should not be led to change genders!,” director and producer Robby Starbuck tweeted along with the video of Olezeski. “Leave them alone.”

“Society has lost its marbles,” Arizona Republican Party Chairman Dr. Kelli Ward tweeted.

PRO-TRANS ACTIVISTS SWARM ELDERLY WOMAN BANNED FROM YMCA AFTER DEMANDING TRANS EMPLOYEE LEAVE LOCKER ROOM

“Kid’s memories are just starting to work at 3,” the comedic duo Hodge Twins tweeted. “Kids think they’re dinosaurs or a dog. There is no ‘gender journey’ at 3, this is child abuse.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Olezeski and Yale University for comment but did not immediately receive a response.