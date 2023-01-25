Yakima gunman goes on the run after killing 3 at Circle K, kills himself: ‘we don’t have a motive’

An “armed and dangerous” suspect who was on the run in Washington state following the fatal shooting of at least three people at a Circle K convenience store early Tuesday, is now dead, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the store in Yakima around 3:30 a.m. on Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said during a briefing at the scene.

“This is a dangerous person, and it’s random, so there is a danger to the community,” Murray said. “We don’t have a motive and we don’t know why.”

Murray said the suspect, whom police later identified as 21-year-old Yakima County resident Jarid Haddock, walked into the store and fatally shot two people without provocation.

“It appears to be a random situation,” the chief said. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting.”

The suspect left the store and shot a third victim, who also died, police said.

The suspect then walked across the street to a gas station where police believe he shot into a gray or silver Chrysler 200 with a person inside before fleeing, according to Murray.

It was unclear whether the person inside the vehicle was shot or injured in the incident.

Authorities were checking surveillance video and interviewing witnesses as the search for the suspect continued.

Chief Murray provided an update on the situation on Tuesday afternoon, and said Haddock was dead.

Dispatchers received a call at 2:16 p.m. from a woman who spotted Haddock near a Target in Yakima. Officers responded within minutes and when they arrived, they found that Haddock shot and killed himself.

The chief said EMS personnel tried to save his life, but he was declared dead at the scene.

“He was out in the community,” Murray said. “The threat was never really gone.”

He added that Haddock had a large amount of ammunition and a handgun on him when officers found him.

Murray also continued to say the shooting at the Circle K appeared to be random, describing a scene where people were eating their food when Haddock walked in and started shooting. He was not masked, Murray said, and from the video and statements from witnesses, “it was very much random.”

He added that the incident did not look like a robbery and there did not appear to be a motive, but the investigation, which is ongoing, may prove otherwise.