WWE Hall of Famer arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash in Florida

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was arrested in Florida in response to a deadly DUI car crash she was involved in earlier this year.

Ormond Beach Police arrested Sytch Friday over a fatal collision from March 25.

Sytch rear-ended 75-year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, who was stopped at a traffic light. Lasseter was transported to a hospital, where he died later that day.

Police said Sytch was believed to be under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred. Toxicology reports found she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.280 at the time of the collision, more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit, Fox 35 reported.

She was charged with one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI property damage.

Sytch was released on bond, which was set to $227,500, according to WESH.