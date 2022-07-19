WV prisoner sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in fatal stabbing of another inmate

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second federal inmate formerly housed in West Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of another inmate.

Northern West Virginia Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh sentenced Michael Owle, 33, on Monday after he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, The Exponent Telegram reported.

Owle and co-defendant Ruben Laurel, 43, stabbed and cut Anthony M. Dallas at the federal prison in Hazelton in 2012, prosecutors said. Another inmate also suffered injuries.

Laurel received the same sentence last week after pleading guilty.

Owle is now housed at the federal penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.