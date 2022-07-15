WV eligible households to receive a one-time summer feeding benefit for children

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eligible West Virginia households will receive a one-time summer feeding benefit for children, the state Department of Education said.

The program will provide $391 per eligible child to be deposited onto the child’s West Virginia-Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer card, the department said. The funds can be expected during August.

The state estimates the funding will go to approximately 255,000 children, representing nearly $100 million in additional federal funding, the department said in a news release.

WV JUDGE BLOCKS SCHOOL VOUCHER LAW

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the state Education Department and the state Health and Human Resources Department.

WV TEACHING SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED TO 27 STUDENTS

Eligible students are those enrolled during the last school year in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program and qualifies for free or reduced-price meals. Eligible children not yet enrolled in school are those who are younger than 6 and live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Families of children who have experienced a change in status that could deem them eligible should reach out to their county or school child nutrition contact to apply before July 31, the release said.

WEST VIRGINIA GOV. JIM JUSTICE DECLARES A STATE OF EMERGENCY IN MCDOWELL COUNTY

More information is available online.