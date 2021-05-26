Women accuse Atlanta acting coach of holding auditions for non-existent stripper roles on popular TV drama

Multiple women have reportedly accused a nationally-known acting coach of asking them to make audition tapes for the role of a stripper for a show on the Starz cable network. However, the primetime TV series had no such role on the program.

Actresses from Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta have alleged that Troy Rowland told them he was working on the set of “Power,” and that the casting director needed someone to fill the role of a stripper named Keisha.

Janika La’Shae told WAGA, the Fox–owned TV station in Atlanta, Rowland allegedly told her she’d be paid $15,000 an episode and that she’d in New York for five weeks to film.

CALIFORNIA MAN, 30, HELD IN LOS ANGELES ‘ANTI-SEMITIC’ ATTACK OUTSIDE RESTAURANT: REPORT

Several women who sent in audition tapes later learned from the casting director of “Power” that there was no such role in the drama and that Rowland has never worked on the set of that TV series.

Another woman who remained anonymous told by WAGA she felt “bamboozled” and “violated.”

She has filed a complaint with the federal trade commission accusing Rowland of impersonation, coercion, and fraud, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to Rowland for comment but did not hear back before publication.