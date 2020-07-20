Woman's remains found in shallow grave at South Carolina cornfield: report

An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was discovered in a shallow grave Sunday afternoon in South Carolina, according to a county coroner.

Sheriff deputies discovered the remains at a cornfield in the town of Gaffney around 2 p.m. after she had been reported missing by family members, said Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler in a news release.

Fowler said an autopsy will be performed to confirm her identity and cause of death, Fox Carolina reported.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON PROVOST’S HUSBAND KILLED IN ROBBER TRY; 2 TEENS ARRESTED

An investigation is ongoing.

In a separate discovery, the remains unearthed from a shallow grave in West Virginia on Saturday are believed to be those of a missing 14-year-old boy from Connecticut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The remains were located in a heavily wooded area, near the location the victim was reported missing last Sunday morning,” the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said without elaborating how he died. “The area of the recovery was extremely difficult to access due to heavy underbrush.”

Fox News’ Robert Gearty contributed to this report