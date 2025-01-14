Woman’s accused killer arrested decades after he reported her missing, abandoned car found at airport

An Ohio man has been accused of murdering his girlfriend, whose body was found nearly 25 years ago, after he previously escaped charges in the case.

Jonathan Eric Link, 60, was arrested at his home in Centerville, Ohio on Monday for the murder of 29-year-old Shannon Anderson, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Link reported Anderson missing to authorities on July 30, 2001, and her remains were discovered on Aug. 16, 2001, in rural Ross County.

“Finally, after nearly a quarter century, this defendant will be held responsible for the murder of Shannon Anderson,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said in a statement.

Just months into the investigation, police found Anderson’s car abandoned in the Atlanta Airport parking lot.

A 2002 Montgomery County grand jury found there was not enough evidence to indict Link for the murder, and since then, the Kettering Police Department has worked with cold case detectives to investigate.

Recently, the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) was assigned to help police, and investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, assisted in the case.

Additional witnesses were located and interviewed, and new forensic evidence was digitally tested. The case was presented a second time to a Montgomery County grand jury, which found enough evidence to indict Link for the murder of Anderson.

“I applaud the excellent work by the Kettering Police Department and all of the other agencies working together to develop this case so we could present it to the grand jury,” Heck said in his statement.

Link was indicted on two counts of murder. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28.