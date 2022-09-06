Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says.

The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY.

Police told the station that a bullet sailed through the door of the passenger side of the vehicle before grazing the woman in the neck and coming to a stop at a headrest.

The bullet did not strike the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, Fox5 NY reports.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing and the motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday from Fox News Digital.