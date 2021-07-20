Woman threatens to stab officers with broken pipe used for smoking meth

A woman in New York threatened to stab police officers with a broken pipe commonly used to smoke meth, according to police.

Jamestown police responded to a suspicious person call on Monday and worked to remove 32-year-old Holly Mooney from a back porch of a residence just before 4 a.m.

Mooney pulled out a broken pipe commonly used to smoke meth and threatened to stab the officers with it, police reported.

She was arrested and charged with menacing and resisting arrest. She was later released on court appearance tickets.

The incident comes amid an uptick in anti-police sentiment across the country following protests and riots against police brutality and calls to defund police departments from the Black Lives Matter movement and Democratic lawmakers.

In Florida earlier this month, a man followed an officer into a police station and wrestled to get ahold of his gun.

He was charged with premeditated murder, armed robbery, armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Just this weekend, video showed a man hitting an NYPD officer on the head with a glass bottle in an unprovoked attack. The suspect in the case had been arrested twice before and charged with assaulting police officers.

“He assaulted cops TWICE before. Yet there he was, walking the streets, endangering not only these POs but the entire community. Our justice & mental health systems are dangerously broken,” the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York said in a tweet of the incident.