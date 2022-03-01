Woman shot in head dies, Philly homicides up 11 percent year to year: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was found on a sidewalk, Tuesday morning, with a gunshot wound to her head in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The discovery is the 85th reported homicide by police this year, which is 11 percent more than by this date last year, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports.

Officers responded to the scene early Tuesday morning after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting.

The 35-year-old woman was found bleeding and unresponsive, according to police. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m.

There was no identification on the victim so, at this time, she is listed as a Jane Doe.

“Chief Inspector Scott Small said the only items at the scene were a set of car keys near her body. No shell casings or ballistic evidence was found near her, according to Small,” FOX 29 reports.

Police believe at least five bullets were discharged, because several homes on the street had bullet holes.