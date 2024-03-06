Woman seen on camera at Arizona gas station in suspected ‘assault and abduction’ found safe, police say

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Police in Arizona believe they have found a woman who appeared to be the victim of an “apparent assault and abduction,” after having released video of an incident from February.

The Buckeye Police Department provided the update on Tuesday, adding that the woman had been contacted, and detectives determined she was not injured. They did not say how she was located.

“Investigators have determined this was an apparent domestic violence incident,” a police Facebook post said.

The incident caught on camera happened Feb. 23 at a Circle K near Intersate 10 and Watson road in Buckeye, a suburb of Phoenix.

Surveillance video shows just after 10 p.m. that evening, a gray SUV pulled up to a gas pump before a female got out of the passenger seat and started running toward the convenience store. A man can be seen getting out of the driver’s seat, grabbing the female and dragging her back into the vehicle.

At the time of the video’s release, police knew nothing about the two people, but identified the vehicle as a 2021-23 Nissan Rogue that took off on Watson Road heading toward Interstate 10.

“The timing in this investigation is extremely crucial. Watching that video, we are concerned for that female. There’re too many unknowns in this investigation. That video right now is all that we have,” Sgt. Tamela Skaggs of the Buckeye Police Department told FOX 10 Phoenix after the video was released.

Buckeye police still urge anyone with direct knowledge of the incident to call their tip line at 623-349-6411.