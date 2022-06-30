Woman pushing baby stroller shot dead; Biden’s American Rescue Plan faces scrutiny and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘HORRIFIC CRIME’ – Woman pushing 3-month-old in stroller shot dead in an affluent area of Dem-led city. Continue reading …

MONEY TREE – American Rescue Plan faces scrutiny after $825M in funds went to ‘oral historians’ researching anti-racism, ‘Latinx’ histories. Continue reading …

SAFE HAVEN – States with higher rate of gun ownership do not correlate with more gun murders, data shows. Continue reading …

PLANE CRUEL – Americans’ trust in airlines tested after flight cancellations, delaysaffect flying experiences. Continue reading …

THE JOB’S NOT COMPLETE – After Supreme Court’s abortion decision, conservatives face a new and even greater challenge – rebuilding American public institutions. Continue reading …

POLITICS

MAINE CONCEPTS – Maine AG’s response to Supreme Court win on using public funds for religious schools blasted as ‘baffling and offensive.’ Continue reading …

‘DESERVED BETTER’ – Immigration judges union sounds alarm on ‘unprofessional’ ousting of Trump-era picks. Continue reading …

HEATING UP – Poll: Warnock leading Walker by 10 points, Kemp and Abrams tied as fall races come into focus. Continue reading …

MEDIA

NETWORK STANDOFF – MSNBC downplays NBC scoop on Secret Service denying Trump-SUV story from Cassidy Hutchinson. Continue reading …

GUNS V WOMEN – After abortion ruling, media pundits, Hollywood figures declare ‘guns have more rights than women.’ Continue reading …

WHO TO BLAME FOR ROE? – Washington Post columnist: ‘Fall of Roe’ blamed on Democratic establishment, Pelosi, Biden ‘need to move aside’. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Was Cassidy Hutchinson coached to give Schiff and Cheney exactly what they wanted to hear? Fox News host reports. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – The Biden administration has criminalized American politics with pattern of arrests, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host says the media mob and Democrats are completely ‘shameless’. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden’s hiding in Europe is preferable to coming back home and facing the wrath of America. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

A TOTAL FLIGHTMARE – Thousands of flights canceled, delayed, by staffing, airport issues; do you need insurance? Continue reading …

IT COMES DOWN TO THIS – Long-time PGA member PGA legend Curtis Strange says pros have jumped to Saudi-backed LIV Golf: It’s about the money. Continue reading …

DAVE COULIER OPENS UP – ‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier tells Fox News Digital about meeting the late Bob Saget for the first time: ‘We became instant friends.’ Continue reading …

FORMULA SHORTAGE REMAINS– Louisiana mom of twin preemies, who gets baby formula via Facebook, says people ‘forgot’ about shortage. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

“Hiding out in Europe would seem a lot more preferable to coming back home and facing the wrath of America. Now, what you’re witnessing is the great unraveling of the Democrats. Eighty-five percent of Americans now believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction, including a whopping 78% of Democrats.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

