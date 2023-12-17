Woman jumps into Nebraska soldier’s arms as troop returns from deployment for Christmas in heartwarming video

One woman couldn’t wait any longer to welcome her solider home to Nebraska from a 10-month deployment.

The woman raced to meet her loved one who barely had time to put down his bag before she catapulted herself into his arms, causing him to stagger back as he embraced her, a heartwarming video shared by the Nebraska National Guard and the U.S. Army on social media showed.

The soldier was one of 91 from Troop C, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron who were returning from the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, according to the Nebraska National Guard and KLKN-TV.

Troop C, which is based in Beatrice, Nebraska, landed at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Lincoln, on Dec. 7 just in time for Christmas.

The troop was deployed to different parts of the Middle East but mainly Kuwait, doing security operations and training with allied forces, according to KLKN after being deployed last February.

Another one of the soldiers coming home for the holidays was Matias Domingo whose wife gave birth two months ago and told KLKN he’s looking forward to spending his first Christmas with his new daughter.

“I was definitely counting down the days,” Domingo told the station. “It’s a feeling that I can’t explain right now, but I am definitely very excited to be back home.”

His wife Brianne said, “It’s just nice that he gets to spend time with her now and get that bond with her.”

“I’m just excited to be back and missed both of them a bunch,” Chase Adams said while holding his little girl. “And lots of things have changed and ready to pick up our life back.”

Staff Sgt. Kelly Byrne told the station that his family has history with the troop.

“Personally, I jumped at the opportunity for this mission because my grandpa and my great-grandpa were members of this unit in their respective days of service,” he explained. “So, it means a lot to be a part of it.”