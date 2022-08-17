Woman in Tennessee charged with murder for slipping inmate meth ‘during prison visit kiss’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A prison visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) facility finds herself behind bars for a fatal kiss that led to an inmate’s death.

Rachel Dollard, 33, visited inmate Joshua Brown, who was serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges, at the Turney Center Industrial Complex Prison in February.

During the visit, the pair exchanged a kiss in which Dollard slipped the inmate a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Brown died from an overdose shortly after swallowing the pellet. His sentence was set to expire in 2029.

Dollard was taken into custody this weekend on charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” said David Imhof, director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct.

The TDOC reportedly employs a variety of tools to prevent the introduction of contraband into prisons including “pat searches of anyone entering a facility, vehicle and cell searches, and drug detection dogs.”

“Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities,” Imhof said.

Body scanners are currently being installed in all correctional facilities.